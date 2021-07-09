Alexa
Philadelphia 1, New York Red Bulls 1

By Associated Press
2021/07/09 10:48
Philadelphia 0 1 1
New York Red Bulls 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Klimala, 2 (penalty kick), 60th minute; 2, Philadelphia, Santos, 2 (Mbaizo), 85th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Matt Freese, Joe Bendik; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel Coronel, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Mbaizo, Philadelphia, 42nd; Yearwood, New York Red Bulls, 45th+2; Monteiro, Philadelphia, 90th+7; Duncan, New York Red Bulls, 90th+7.

Red Cards_Freese, Philadelphia, 57th.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Jeffrey Greeson, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Joshua Encarnacion.

A_10,013.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Matt Freese; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach (Sergio Santos, 73rd), Daniel Gazdag (Joe Bendik, 59th), Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko.

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel Coronel; Kyle Duncan, Tom Edwards, Amro Tarek (Mandela Egbo, 78th), John Tolkin (Jason Pendant, 88th); Wikelman Carmona (Omir Fernandez, 78th), Cristian Casseres Jr, Sean Davis, Dru Yearwood (Frankie Amaya, 51st); Patryk Klimala (Tom Barlow, 88th), Fabio Roberto Gomes Netto.

Updated : 2021-07-09 12:11 GMT+08:00

