Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag

Taiwan urges US not to cause 'misunderstanding' after deletion of tweet containing Taiwanese flag

  255
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/09 13:08
Original post including Taiwan flag. (Twitter, @WHCOVIDResponse screenshot)

Original post including Taiwan flag. (Twitter, @WHCOVIDResponse screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Thursday (July 8) accused the Biden administration of being weak on China, while Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) called on the U.S. not to cause a "misunderstanding" after a White House tweet containing the Taiwanese flag mysteriously disappeared on Wednesday (July 7).

On Tuesday (July 6), the White House posted a tweet in which it cited President Biden as describing the U.S. as an "arsenal of vaccines for the world" and mentioned that Taiwan had been included among the recipients of 40 million donated vaccine doses so far. In an image that was included in the tweet, Taiwan's flag was displayed next to the entry for Taiwan, which stated that the country had received Moderna COVID-19 doses on June 18, when 240,000 were delivered.

That same day, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) retweeted the post and thanked the U.S. for its generosity, writing "Together, we will beat this pandemic." However, on Wednesday, the White House tweet was suddenly deleted, leading many to speculate it had been taken down for fear of angering China.

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) on Thursday (July 8) responded to the deletion of the tweet by saying that there have been many different interpretations of its meaning among the media. She said that MOFA has asked its representative office in the U.S. to "remind the United States not to cause unnecessary speculation or misunderstanding from all walks of life due to the removal of the related tweet."

Ted Cruz calls out White House for taking down tweet containing Taiwan flag
Original post including Taiwan flag. (Twitter, @WHCOVIDResponse screenshot)

Reuters that day cited a White House National Security Council spokesman as saying that the scrubbing of the tweet was "an honest mistake" by the team in charge of graphics and social media and stressed that it was not meant to represent a shift in U.S. policy towards Taiwan.

On Thursday evening Washington time, Cruz retweeted the Reuters report. Next to a small image of Taiwan's flag, he proclaimed, "This is the flag of Taiwan." He accused the Biden administration of being "terrified to acknowledge" the flag "for fear of offending communist dictator Xi."

He then alleged that Biden is "weak on China" and warned that "appeasement never works."

When asked about the incident by a Voice of America reporter at a press briefing on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "This was an honest mistake," and emphasized that "we remain committed to the one-China policy."

The deletion of the tweet containing the flag came just one day after the White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell said "We do not support Taiwan independence" during an online discussion hosted by the Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI). Both incidents have been interpreted by Taiwanese pundits as a sign of the Biden administration backing off from previous overtures toward Taiwan.
namefare
Taiwan flag
Taiwan independence
Taiwan sovereignty
Taiwan-US relations
US-Taiwan relations

RELATED ARTICLES

White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
2021/07/07 12:13
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
2021/07/02 12:00
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
2021/07/02 11:26
42 US senators urge talks on Free Trade Agreement with Taiwan
42 US senators urge talks on Free Trade Agreement with Taiwan
2021/07/01 18:09
Taiwan no longer seen as problem in US-China ties: American diplomat
Taiwan no longer seen as problem in US-China ties: American diplomat
2021/06/25 10:38

Updated : 2021-07-09 13:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Taiwan offering part-time jobs to foreign residents
Taiwan offering part-time jobs to foreign residents