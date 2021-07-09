Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's envoy to US meets with new AIT director to discuss bilateral ties

Both diplomats ready to advance 'positive momentum' of Taiwan-US relations

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/09 10:39
Newly appointed AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk (left) and Hsiao Bi-khim (Twitter, TECRO photo)

Newly appointed AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk (left) and Hsiao Bi-khim (Twitter, TECRO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Economic and Culture Representative Office (TECRO) stated Friday (July 9) that the new director of the American Institute in Taiwan’s (AIT) Taipei office, Sandra Oudkirk, met with Taiwan's envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (美琴) to discuss the progress of Taiwan-U.S. relations.

TECRO revealed on Twitter that the two had talked about different ways to “build on the positive momentum of the Taiwan-U.S. relationship,” adding that it is eager to work with Oudkirk to advance bilateral relations.

AIT announced on July 6 that Oudkirk will replace Brent Christensen as director of the Taipei office this summer, making her the first female director since the de facto embassy’s establishment in 1979, CNA reported. The new director has been a diplomat for 30 years and is currently the senior official for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and deputy assistant secretary for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

Christensen has already left Taiwan after serving as AIT-Taipei director for three years.

During his tenure, bilateral relations reached an unprecedented level. Taipei and Washington organized the first Pacific Islands Dialogue, the Taiwan-U.S. Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue, and signed a memorandum of understanding on coast guard cooperation. The State Department also issued new guidelines for bilateral exchanges.
Taiwan
U.S.
TECRO
AIT
Sandra Oudkirk
Hsiao Bi-khim

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's national parks to open from July 13, beaches to remain closed
Taiwan's national parks to open from July 13, beaches to remain closed
2021/07/08 18:20
China claims unification with Taiwan 'inevitable'
China claims unification with Taiwan 'inevitable'
2021/07/08 18:09
Japan’s 2nd donation of vaccine doses arrives in Taiwan
Japan’s 2nd donation of vaccine doses arrives in Taiwan
2021/07/08 15:55
Taiwan’s 3rd Moderna vaccine shipment cleared for use
Taiwan’s 3rd Moderna vaccine shipment cleared for use
2021/07/08 14:38
Lithuania to set up Taiwan trade office by this fall
Lithuania to set up Taiwan trade office by this fall
2021/07/08 12:46

Updated : 2021-07-09 10:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Taiwan offering part-time jobs to foreign residents
Taiwan offering part-time jobs to foreign residents
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13
Restaurants in Taiwan to resume indoor dining July 13