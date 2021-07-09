Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Officials: 7 penguins die at Florida Aquarium

By Associated Press
2021/07/09 05:35
Officials: 7 penguins die at Florida Aquarium

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Seven African penguins have died at The Florida Aquarium , officials announced Thursday.

Initial necropsy results were inconclusive, but the Tampa facility's veterinary team is conducting further medical tests and evaluations to determine a possible cause, according to a news release. The Florida Aquarium’s remaining penguins are receiving around-the-clock observation and care, officials said.

“It’s never easy to communicate the loss of a species ambassador, especially one as iconic as our African penguins,” spokeswoman Dale Wolbrink said in the news release. “The Florida Aquarium will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to understand this tragic course of events. Unfortunately, we may never know the cause of death.”

The African penguin colony has lived at The Florida Aquarium since 2006.

Updated : 2021-07-09 07:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Taiwan offering part-time jobs to foreign residents
Taiwan offering part-time jobs to foreign residents
What is TSMC? Chip designers vs. chipmakers explained
What is TSMC? Chip designers vs. chipmakers explained