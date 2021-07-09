Alexa
Plesac back, starting for Indians after freak thumb injury

By TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/07/09 04:36
CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians starter Zach Plesac has been activated from the injured list and will make his first start since breaking a thumb in May while removing his undershirt.

Plesac will start Thursday night against the Kansas City Royals as the Indians try to end a nine-game losing streak — the club's longest since 2012.

Manager Terry Francona said the plan is for Plesac to throw “60ish” pitches in his first outing as he builds up arm strength. Plesac recently completed a rehab stint at Double-A Akron.

To make room for Plesac, the Indians optioned right-hander J.C. Mejia to Triple-A Columbus.

The return of the 26-year-old Plesac is a much-needed boost to the Indians, who are still missing top starters Shane Bieber (shoulder) and Aaron Civale (finger). They aren't supposed to be back for several more weeks.

Cleveland has also had several other key players out with injuries, the latest outfielder Eddie Rosario. He went on the injured list Wednesday with a strained right abdominal muscle.

Plesac last pitched for the Indians on May 23 at Minnesota. After giving up five runs in 3 2/3 innings, he aggressively yanked off his shirt and injured his thumb. Plesac described the incident recently as a “weird series of events.”

He's 4-3 with a 4.14 ERA in 10 starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-09 06:05 GMT+08:00

