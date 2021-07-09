BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2266 Down 1 Sep 2345 Down 8 Sep 2296 2307 2268 2295 Down 1 Oct 2345 Down 8 Dec 2358 2365 2328 2345 Down 8 Mar 2376 2385 2353 2366 Down 9 May 2399 2400 2373 2385 Down 7 Jul 2415 2415 2389 2400 Down 6 Sep 2425 2425 2400 2411 Down 4 Dec 2421 2421 2397 2409 Down 4 Mar 2411 2416 2411 2416 Up 1 May 2441 Up 1