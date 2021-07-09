BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2266
|Down
|1
|Sep
|2345
|Down
|8
|Sep
|2296
|2307
|2268
|2295
|Down
|1
|Oct
|2345
|Down
|8
|Dec
|2358
|2365
|2328
|2345
|Down
|8
|Mar
|2376
|2385
|2353
|2366
|Down
|9
|May
|2399
|2400
|2373
|2385
|Down
|7
|Jul
|2415
|2415
|2389
|2400
|Down
|6
|Sep
|2425
|2425
|2400
|2411
|Down
|4
|Dec
|2421
|2421
|2397
|2409
|Down
|4
|Mar
|2411
|2416
|2411
|2416
|Up
|1
|May
|2441
|Up
|1