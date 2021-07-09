Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/07/09 03:20
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2266 Down 1
Sep 2345 Down 8
Sep 2296 2307 2268 2295 Down 1
Oct 2345 Down 8
Dec 2358 2365 2328 2345 Down 8
Mar 2376 2385 2353 2366 Down 9
May 2399 2400 2373 2385 Down 7
Jul 2415 2415 2389 2400 Down 6
Sep 2425 2425 2400 2411 Down 4
Dec 2421 2421 2397 2409 Down 4
Mar 2411 2416 2411 2416 Up 1
May 2441 Up 1

Updated : 2021-07-09 04:35 GMT+08:00

