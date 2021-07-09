Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Biden says U.S. war in Afghanistan will end August 31

By ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/09 02:21
Biden says U.S. war in Afghanistan will end August 31

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on Aug. 31, saying “speed is safety” as the United States seeks to end the nearly 20-year war.

“We did not go to Afghanistan to nation build,” Biden said in a speech to update his administration’s ongoing efforts to wind down the U.S. war in Afghanistan. “Afghan leaders have to come together and drive toward a future.”

Biden also amplified the justification of his decision to end U.S. military operations even as the Taliban make rapid advances in significant swaths of the country.

The effort to further explain his thinking on Afghanistan comes as the administration in recent days has repeatedly sought to frame ending the conflict as a decision that Biden made after concluding it’s an “unwinnable war” and one that “does not have a military solution.”

Updated : 2021-07-09 03:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Taiwan offering part-time jobs to foreign residents
Taiwan offering part-time jobs to foreign residents
What is TSMC? Chip designers vs. chipmakers explained
What is TSMC? Chip designers vs. chipmakers explained