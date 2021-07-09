Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

New doc gives Bush administration's view of 9/11 attacks

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/09 01:49
FILE - Jeff Daniels attends the premiere of Hulu's limited drama series "The Looming Tower" in New York on Feb. 15, 2018. Daniels will narrate a new d...

FILE - Jeff Daniels attends the premiere of Hulu's limited drama series "The Looming Tower" in New York on Feb. 15, 2018. Daniels will narrate a new d...

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Jeff Daniels will narrate a new documentary, “9/11: Inside the President's War Room,” that will tell the story of the attacks through the eyes of the Bush administration.

Apple+ and the BBC will collaborate on the project, which will debut in September near the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Both the streaming service and BBC One will show the project.

Several members of the Bush administration will give their view of what happened on that day, including former President George W. Bush and his vice president, Dick Cheney, it was announced on Thursday. Condoleezza Rice, national security adviser on that day, former Secretary of State Colin Powell and White House chief of staff Andy Card will also participate.

The documentary will focus on the 12 hours following the attack. The creative team includes director Adam Wishart and producers Simon Finch, Neil Grant and Serena Kennedy.

Updated : 2021-07-09 03:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Taiwan offering part-time jobs to foreign residents
Taiwan offering part-time jobs to foreign residents
What is TSMC? Chip designers vs. chipmakers explained
What is TSMC? Chip designers vs. chipmakers explained