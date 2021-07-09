Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Glue gaffe: 2 men freed in Greece after drug bust mix-up

By Associated Press
2021/07/09 00:53
Glue gaffe: 2 men freed in Greece after drug bust mix-up

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A public prosecutor in northern Greece cleared two men arrested on drug trafficking charges after authorities acknowledged that a white substance seized in their car was adhesive powder and not cocaine, court authorities said Thursday.

The prosecutor dropped drug possession and trafficking charges against the men, Albanian nationals ages 38 and 44, following their appearance Wednesday in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

A state lab where the powder was analyzed said the substance seized by police, initially believed to be cocaine, was in fact wood glue powder that had partially crystallized due to the high temperature inside the car's trunk.

Police detained the men for two days, while authorities confiscated their cellphones, the vehicle and 2,900 euros ($3,450) as alleged profits from drug trafficking.

The items were returned to the men when they were freed, police said.

Updated : 2021-07-09 01:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Taiwan offering part-time jobs to foreign residents
Taiwan offering part-time jobs to foreign residents
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand