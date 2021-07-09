Alexa
NFL and Twitter extend their partnership

By Associated Press
2021/07/09 00:09
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL and Twitter have extended their partnership to include expanded engagement formats and exclusive content on Twitter Spaces.

The deal announced Thursday means Twitter will also continue to be home for the top highlights soon after they occur in games. The NFL is the first sports league to partner with the social media platform to offer sponsored Twitter Spaces.

Twitter has “more than 20 Spaces’ planned for the season. They’ll be available throughout the season, including big events such as the Super Bowl, NFL draft, and more.

The Spaces will include participation from current NFL players and other NFL talent to discuss season matchups and insights.

