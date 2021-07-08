Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

ICC's top official leaves over misconduct allegations

By Associated Press
2021/07/08 23:21
ICC's top official leaves over misconduct allegations

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The top official at cricket’s world governing body has left his position following allegations of misconduct.

The International Cricket Council said on Thursday that Manu Sawhney, who has been chief executive of the organization since April 2019, was leaving “with immediate effect.”

Sawhney was suspended in March reportedly after allegations against him emerged following an internal review conducted by accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The ICC was not officially disclosing why Sawhney has left, saying only that Geoff Allardice was carrying on as acting CEO.

Sawhney, who replaced David Richardson as CEO, had the same role with sports and entertainment group Singapore Sports Hub and was previously managing director of ESPN Star Sports.

A report on espncricinfo.com said bullying was among the accusations levelled at Sawhney which he has strongly denied.

The website reported that Sawhney felt it was a “premeditated witch hunt” by the ICC and “a blatant attempt to force me from office.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-09 00:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Video shows fireball meteor explode over Taiwan
Taiwan offering part-time jobs to foreign residents
Taiwan offering part-time jobs to foreign residents
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand