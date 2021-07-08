Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/08 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 54 34 .614 _
Tampa Bay 51 36 .586
Toronto 44 40 .524 8
New York 44 41 .518
Baltimore 28 58 .326 25
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 51 35 .593 _
Cleveland 42 42 .500 8
Detroit 40 47 .460 11½
Kansas City 36 50 .419 15
Minnesota 35 50 .412 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 54 33 .621 _
Oakland 49 39 .557
Seattle 45 42 .517 9
Los Angeles 44 42 .512
Texas 34 53 .391 20

___

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Detroit 5, Texas 3

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4

Toronto 10, Baltimore 2

Houston 4, Oakland 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-3) at Baltimore (López 2-11), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-3) at Boston (Richards 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 3-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 6-7) at Texas (Lyles 4-5), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4) at Houston (Odorizzi 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 6-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-09 00:02 GMT+08:00

