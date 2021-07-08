Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/08 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 54 34 .614 _ _ 7-3 L-2 27-17 27-17
Tampa Bay 51 36 .586 _ 5-5 W-4 26-16 25-20
Toronto 44 40 .524 8 3 6-4 W-1 19-20 25-20
New York 44 41 .518 4-6 W-3 23-22 21-19
Baltimore 28 58 .326 25 20 4-6 L-1 13-27 15-31
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 51 35 .593 _ _ 7-3 W-2 31-14 20-21
Cleveland 42 42 .500 8 5 1-9 L-9 21-19 21-23
Detroit 40 47 .460 11½ 7-3 W-1 21-22 19-25
Kansas City 36 50 .419 15 12 3-7 L-1 21-22 15-28
Minnesota 35 50 .412 15½ 12½ 3-7 L-2 18-25 17-25
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 54 33 .621 _ _ 6-4 W-6 28-16 26-17
Oakland 49 39 .557 _ 3-7 L-3 27-22 22-17
Seattle 45 42 .517 9 5-5 L-2 26-19 19-23
Los Angeles 44 42 .512 4 8-2 W-2 26-20 18-22
Texas 34 53 .391 20 14½ 5-5 L-1 21-23 13-30

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 45 38 .542 _ _ 5-5 L-1 26-12 19-26
Washington 42 43 .494 4 7 5-5 W-1 24-22 18-21
Atlanta 42 44 .488 6-4 W-1 24-22 18-22
Philadelphia 41 43 .488 6-4 L-1 24-16 17-27
Miami 38 47 .447 8 11 6-4 W-3 21-18 17-29
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 52 36 .591 _ _ 7-3 W-1 26-18 26-18
Cincinnati 45 41 .523 6 7-3 W-1 23-20 22-21
Chicago 43 44 .494 7 1-9 W-1 27-15 16-29
St. Louis 43 45 .489 9 6-4 L-1 23-18 20-27
Pittsburgh 32 54 .372 19 17½ 3-7 L-1 19-25 13-29
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 54 32 .628 _ _ 4-6 W-1 27-13 27-19
Los Angeles 53 34 .609 _ 7-3 L-3 28-13 25-21
San Diego 51 38 .573 _ 5-5 L-1 31-17 20-21
Colorado 37 50 .425 17½ 13 6-4 L-2 31-17 6-33
Arizona 25 63 .284 30 25½ 3-7 W-2 15-27 10-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Detroit 5, Texas 3

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4

Toronto 10, Baltimore 2

Houston 4, Oakland 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-3) at Baltimore (López 2-11), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-3) at Boston (Richards 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 3-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 6-7) at Texas (Lyles 4-5), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4) at Houston (Odorizzi 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 6-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 14, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 3, 8 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2

Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Miami 9, L.A. Dodgers 6

Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 3

Arizona 6, Colorado 4

San Francisco 5, St. Louis 2

Washington 15, San Diego 5

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-4), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 7-3) at Miami (Thompson 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-3) at Boston (Richards 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 2-2) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-2) at San Diego (Snell 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-09 00:01 GMT+08:00

