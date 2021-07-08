Alexa
Russia coach Cherchesov fired following Euro 2020 exit

By Associated Press
2021/07/08 21:46
Russia's manager Stanislav Cherchesov is dejected after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Russia and Denmark at the Parken stadi...

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia fired coach Stanislav Cherchesov on Thursday, two weeks after the national team was eliminated from the group stage of the European Championship.

Russian soccer federation president Alexander Dyukov said the decision to end Cherchesov's five-year tenure was reached after discussions with him.

“Together with Stanislav Salamovich (Cherchesov) we took the decision to end his contract,” Dyukov said in a statement. “The Russian soccer federation will begin the search for candidates for the post of head coach to prepare the team for qualifying games for the World Cup in 2022.”

Russia resumes World Cup qualifying at home against Croatia on Sept. 1.

Cherchesov took charge of the team after another group-stage exit under Leonid Slutsky at Euro 2016. He led Russia to the quarterfinals at home in the 2018 World Cup. The team lost to eventual runner-up Croatia on penalties.

A run of disappointing results in the Nations League last year, including a 5-0 loss to Serbia, put Cherchesov under pressure even before Russia finished last in its Euro 2020 group with a win over Finland and losses to Belgium and Denmark.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

