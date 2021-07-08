Taiwan’s Employment Gold Card applications increase in first half of 2021

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Development Council (NDC) in a press release on Tuesday (July 6) rebutted media reports that said foreign professionals attracted by Taiwan’s successful pandemic prevention are leaving the country in hordes, stating that the opposite is true.

The NDC said the number of Employment Gold Cards issued to foreign professionals has continued to rise, with most cardholders working in semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), and offshore wind power industries.

There were 1999 applications for Employment Gold Cards in the first six months of this year, which is nearly triple the 654 from the same period last year, according to the council.

The NDC’s Taiwan Employment Gold Card Office conducted a social media poll in May, collecting 312 samples from foreign professionals who arrived in Taiwan in 2020. Only 4.2 percent said they were leaving the country and would not return.

In order to build a friendlier environment for foreigners in Taiwan, the NDC has drawn up an amendment to the Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professionals. The amendment, which has passed in the legislature, will provide a more attractive legal framework for recruiting overseas talent, the council added.





(YouTube, National Development Council video)