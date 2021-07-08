Taiwan reports lowest numbers since Level 3 launched

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (July 8) reported 18 local COVID-19 cases, the lowest number reported in one day since May 13 and the 14th day in a row fewer than 100 were reported.

At a press briefing that afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 21 new coronavirus cases, including 18 local cases and three imported infections. He also announced three deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 718.

Thursday's total case count was even lower than the 27 reported on Tuesday (July 6). The milestone marks not only the lowest number of cases reported since Level 3 restrictions were imposed nationwide on May 19 but also since they were announced in New Taipei City and Taipei on May 15, and 11 less than the 29 reported on May 14.

The last day that saw fewer local cases nationwide was May 13, when the country announced 13. Chen said that although case numbers have steadily dropped, there is still the possibility of local infections, and for this reason, the country's Level 3 alert will continue to July 26.

However, the center has decided to relax restrictions in some sectors, such as national parks, museums, movie theaters, and restaurants, starting July 13.