Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports lowest numbers since Level 3 launched

Taiwan reports lowest number of COVID cases since May 13 for 3rd time this week

  451
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/08 21:05
(Taiwan News, Venice Tang image)

(Taiwan News, Venice Tang image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (July 8) reported 18 local COVID-19 cases, the lowest number reported in one day since May 13 and the 14th day in a row fewer than 100 were reported.

At a press briefing that afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 21 new coronavirus cases, including 18 local cases and three imported infections. He also announced three deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 718.

Thursday's total case count was even lower than the 27 reported on Tuesday (July 6). The milestone marks not only the lowest number of cases reported since Level 3 restrictions were imposed nationwide on May 19 but also since they were announced in New Taipei City and Taipei on May 15, and 11 less than the 29 reported on May 14.

The last day that saw fewer local cases nationwide was May 13, when the country announced 13. Chen said that although case numbers have steadily dropped, there is still the possibility of local infections, and for this reason, the country's Level 3 alert will continue to July 26.

However, the center has decided to relax restrictions in some sectors, such as national parks, museums, movie theaters, and restaurants, starting July 13.
Covid cases
COVID-19 cases
coronavirus cases
Covid infections
COVID-19 infections

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
2021/07/08 14:28
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
2021/07/07 14:26
Taiwan reports another record low case count since Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports another record low case count since Level 3 alert
2021/07/06 19:04
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
2021/07/06 14:42
Taiwan reports lowest case count seen since before Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports lowest case count seen since before Level 3 alert
2021/07/05 17:34

Updated : 2021-07-08 22:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical