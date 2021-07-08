Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Luxembourg prime minister leaves hospital after COVID care

By Associated Press
2021/07/08 20:10
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 1. 2020 file photo, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, left, arrives for an EU summit in Brussels. Luxembourg Pr...
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 1. 2020 file photo, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, left, arrives for an EU summit in Brussels. Luxembourg Pr...

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 1. 2020 file photo, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, left, arrives for an EU summit in Brussels. Luxembourg Pr...

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 1. 2020 file photo, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, left, arrives for an EU summit in Brussels. Luxembourg Pr...

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel left the hospital Thursday after four days of tests and treatment for a persistent case of COVID-19 that forced him to delegate some of his work, the country's government said.

The Luxembourg government said that “because of the improvement of his health," Bettel will reclaim his full functions as prime minister on Friday. Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna had taken over some of the prime minister's duties earlier in the week.

While hospitalized, Bettel, 48, was diagnosed with insufficient oxygen saturation. He also suffered from COVID-19 symptoms, including coughing, headaches and a fever.

Bettel received his first coronavirus vaccine in May and had been scheduled to get his second AstraZeneca shot on July 1.

“The prime minister will work remotely for the rest of the week, which coincides with the end of his self-isolation period,” the government said. The period started the weekend after the June 24-25 European Union summit, which Bettel attended.

___

Follow all AP developments at https://apnews.com/coronavirus-pandemic

Updated : 2021-07-08 21:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical