Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/07/08 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, July 8, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;28;24;Clouds and sun;28;24;SSW;17;85%;67%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;43;34;Sunny and very warm;43;32;SW;14;32%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;39;24;Sunny and hot;39;25;W;21;30%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;27;24;Sunny and windy;26;23;ENE;30;70%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;22;13;A couple of showers;21;14;W;12;72%;74%;7

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;16;10;Cloudy and breezy;15;10;ESE;22;62%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;39;29;Plenty of sunshine;36;24;NW;15;23%;15%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Showers around;24;13;A t-storm around;27;13;ENE;35;59%;74%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;29;16;Sunlit and warm;29;17;ENE;17;45%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;34;26;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;NNE;20;39%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;12;11;Partly sunny, warmer;15;11;WSW;19;66%;29%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;46;29;Breezy and hot;47;30;NW;23;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Windy this afternoon;30;23;Cloudy, p.m. showers;28;24;SSW;9;84%;88%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;30;21;A t-storm or two;25;20;WSW;12;83%;78%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;35;27;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;SSW;11;80%;76%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;26;21;Mostly sunny, breezy;27;21;S;22;59%;2%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;33;22;Hot and humid;33;23;ENE;8;62%;36%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very hot;37;25;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;WNW;17;39%;30%;9

Berlin, Germany;Strong thunderstorms;22;16;A couple of t-storms;18;15;WNW;10;88%;88%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A stray shower;18;11;Mostly cloudy;17;11;SE;9;72%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunlit and pleasant;26;11;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;E;11;40%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine, very hot;37;21;Strong thunderstorms;24;16;NW;21;70%;62%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;22;13;A couple of showers;21;14;NNW;9;70%;70%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny;30;17;ESE;9;54%;2%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine, very hot;36;24;Falling temperatures;33;16;N;12;58%;33%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;18;14;Mostly sunny;23;15;NNW;15;72%;26%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;29;19;Partly sunny;29;18;NNE;10;35%;43%;8

Busan, South Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;24;A strong t-storm;27;25;SW;7;82%;56%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;26;Sunny and very warm;36;25;NNW;11;36%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain;15;10;Sun and clouds;15;9;NNW;14;61%;8%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;20;A shower and t-storm;26;20;SSE;6;76%;77%;12

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;36;27;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;WSW;12;72%;88%;8

Chicago, United States;A shower in the a.m.;22;17;A shower in the p.m.;22;18;ESE;13;61%;82%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds, a t-storm;31;27;A couple of t-storms;29;26;WSW;21;81%;88%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A stray shower;22;16;Showers and t-storms;22;17;NNE;10;71%;85%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Winds subsiding;29;25;Breezy in the a.m.;30;25;WSW;22;71%;8%;12

Dallas, United States;Variable cloudiness;34;25;A shower in the a.m.;32;25;S;14;62%;58%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;29;21;Breezy with a shower;30;21;SSE;24;68%;50%;8

Delhi, India;Hot with some sun;41;29;A strong t-storm;37;29;ESE;10;68%;55%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;37;19;Mostly sunny and hot;38;17;SW;10;23%;38%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A thunderstorm;34;27;SSE;17;76%;64%;13

Dili, East Timor;Showers this morning;32;22;Clouds and sun, nice;32;22;SSE;10;64%;27%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;18;13;A shower in spots;19;12;S;10;79%;57%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun, very hot;41;26;Very hot;42;26;NE;13;10%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;26;22;Partly sunny, breezy;25;22;ENE;30;75%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;Showers;31;26;SE;13;73%;91%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Brilliant sunshine;21;6;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;E;7;37%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;31;25;A t-storm around;31;26;E;14;75%;42%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy, humid;23;16;A shower and t-storm;24;20;E;11;67%;70%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;31;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;SSE;13;89%;72%;3

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the a.m.;34;26;A shower in the a.m.;32;25;SE;10;72%;60%;13

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;30;23;Partly sunny;30;24;ENE;18;51%;33%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;28;22;Mostly cloudy;25;22;W;9;86%;44%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;41;30;Hazy sun and hot;40;29;ESE;17;41%;28%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, humid;25;22;Sunny and humid;28;21;NE;19;66%;2%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;24;Decreasing clouds;32;24;ESE;10;70%;58%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;36;30;Brilliant sunshine;36;30;N;14;53%;1%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;17;7;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;NW;8;36%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;41;20;Sunshine, very hot;38;21;NNE;16;9%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;33;29;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;29;SW;29;61%;56%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy a.m. t-storms;26;21;Afternoon t-showers;28;21;SE;6;85%;100%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;35;28;Mostly sunny;38;28;WNW;19;26%;2%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;31;16;Sunny;30;17;SSE;9;41%;1%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;32;26;Increasingly windy;33;26;E;29;61%;8%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny, nice;32;20;Mostly sunny;31;20;SSW;9;58%;14%;8

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;31;27;A thunderstorm;33;27;SSE;11;80%;82%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Brief p.m. showers;31;25;N;7;78%;82%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;16;-3;Sunny, nice and warm;17;-1;N;9;24%;1%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;30;23;A t-storm or two;29;24;SW;10;82%;99%;3

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;19;16;Mostly sunny;18;16;SSE;15;71%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;28;16;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;N;16;51%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;21;15;A shower;22;14;SW;12;68%;81%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;31;21;Partly sunny;32;21;SSW;10;50%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Sun and some clouds;27;20;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;S;10;72%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;Sunny and warmer;34;20;SSW;7;39%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. shower;31;27;A t-storm or two;31;27;WNW;27;75%;95%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;30;25;An afternoon shower;30;25;ENE;7;78%;61%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;35;26;ESE;10;61%;55%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;13;2;Clearing;12;6;WNW;9;71%;13%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower and t-storm;21;13;Cloudy, a t-storm;20;13;NNW;7;72%;80%;7

Miami, United States;A thunderstorm;30;26;A t-storm around;30;27;E;12;72%;73%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, warm;29;17;Partly sunny, warm;30;17;SSE;11;53%;1%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;30;24;High clouds;30;24;SW;26;67%;51%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and beautiful;19;14;Sunny and mild;21;14;NNW;16;66%;60%;3

Montreal, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;17;A couple of showers;23;16;N;2;80%;77%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;Sunny and very warm;32;22;NNW;10;41%;1%;7

Mumbai, India;A couple of showers;31;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;WSW;12;82%;74%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;20;13;A shower in the p.m.;20;13;S;10;70%;66%;4

New York, United States;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;Wind and rain;29;21;SW;25;75%;81%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and hot;37;25;Sunny and hot;37;25;W;13;34%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;21;12;Nice with sunshine;24;14;NNE;6;61%;8%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Morning rain;28;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;10;81%;70%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;21;12;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;W;8;60%;44%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;14;Cloudy and warmer;23;15;WNW;13;78%;23%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;28;26;Partly sunny;27;26;ESE;24;84%;67%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;31;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;WNW;9;84%;81%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Times of rain;30;23;A downpour;30;23;E;7;82%;74%;8

Paris, France;A couple of showers;24;15;Partly sunny;24;16;NNW;7;60%;44%;8

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;18;12;Morning rain;17;12;W;25;81%;95%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;A p.m. t-storm;28;26;S;12;86%;74%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;15;78%;78%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, warm;37;23;A t-storm around;36;23;E;11;41%;43%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Strong thunderstorms;23;16;A shower and t-storm;20;13;WNW;10;81%;64%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;21;WSW;7;77%;66%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;21;10;A little p.m. rain;19;10;WSW;12;55%;68%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;Sunny;29;21;WSW;9;59%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;26;20;A morning shower;27;20;SSE;12;83%;85%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;14;11;Low clouds;16;12;SE;19;75%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower and t-storm;29;20;Partly sunny, warm;32;22;SE;14;57%;18%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;23;16;Sunshine and nice;24;16;NE;9;74%;8%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunlit, seasonable;45;31;Sunny and hot;47;30;NNE;13;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;32;22;Mostly sunny;32;20;W;12;38%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;31;21;An afternoon shower;30;21;ESE;10;63%;57%;6

San Francisco, United States;Pleasant and warmer;24;16;Partly sunny;24;16;WSW;18;52%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;28;19;A shower and t-storm;26;18;ENE;13;72%;79%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;31;26;Breezy with a shower;30;25;E;26;70%;77%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Lots of sun, humid;26;17;A p.m. t-storm;26;16;ENE;7;95%;56%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;NNE;19;28%;12%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;16;2;Increasing clouds;13;0;SSW;5;57%;5%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;15;72%;52%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;12;Sunlit and pleasant;30;13;NNW;11;54%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;Sunshine, pleasant;24;14;NNE;10;58%;3%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;A morning shower;29;23;WSW;7;74%;70%;5

Shanghai, China;Heavy afternoon rain;33;25;Rain and drizzle;30;25;SSW;15;85%;84%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;32;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;ESE;9;72%;84%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm around;31;16;Mostly sunny;30;16;SE;12;58%;14%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;31;27;A stray shower;31;26;E;21;66%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;25;15;Periods of sun;21;17;NE;10;66%;44%;4

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy;18;10;Showers, some heavy;13;11;SW;13;91%;96%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;36;28;Hot, a p.m. shower;37;28;SE;10;56%;44%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower and t-storm;24;18;Strong thunderstorms;25;21;ESE;8;78%;70%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun, very hot;43;28;Hot with sunshine;40;25;NNW;15;24%;3%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Lots of sun, nice;31;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;19;W;12;70%;73%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;40;27;Sunny and very warm;38;24;WSW;11;21%;17%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;32;25;Sunny and nice;31;24;WNW;11;53%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;38;24;Sunshine and hot;39;24;ENE;9;36%;3%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy, rain, cooler;24;22;Warmer with showers;29;24;WNW;9;76%;93%;3

Toronto, Canada;A couple of t-storms;18;16;Low clouds;21;15;NNW;12;80%;27%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;31;24;Sunny and pleasant;30;24;ESE;11;57%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;37;25;Sunny and less humid;33;23;NNW;19;41%;4%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;31;14;Cooler but pleasant;23;8;N;14;56%;42%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Variable clouds;23;15;Mostly sunny;25;15;S;8;60%;7%;8

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny and hot;35;19;A strong t-storm;23;16;WNW;18;69%;56%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;SE;8;68%;84%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;Mostly sunny, warm;30;20;SSE;14;50%;1%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Very warm and humid;30;22;A strong t-storm;32;19;SSW;18;61%;85%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;11;5;Breezy in the p.m.;12;7;WNW;16;70%;27%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;31;24;A couple of t-storms;29;25;SW;7;89%;86%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Lots of sun, warm;34;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;18;NNE;8;44%;65%;11

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-07-08 21:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical