The Latest: Kerber faces Barty in Wimbledon semifinals

By Associated Press
2021/07/08 20:13
Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates after defeating Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova during the women's singles quarterfinals match on day eight of...

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

1 p.m.

Angelique Kerber will try to reach her third Wimbledon final when she takes on top-ranked Ash Barty on Centre Court.

Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018 and was runner-up in 2016.

Barty is trying to reach the final at the All England Club for the first time.

The other semifinal pits No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka against No. 8 Karolina Pliskova. Sabalenka is playing in her first Grand Slam semifinal, while Pliskova was the U.S. Open runner-up in 2016.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-08 21:09 GMT+08:00

