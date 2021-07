Thursday At Bastad Tennis Stadium Bastad, Sweden Purse: $125,000 Surface: Red clay BASTAD, SWEDEN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Nordea Open at Bastad Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-2, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Mirjam Bjorklund, Sweden, and Leonie Kung, Switzerland, def. Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, and Anna Bondar (4), Hungary, walkover.

Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, and Mayar Sherif, Egypt, def. Lara Arruabarrena and Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov (1), Spain, walkover.

Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, and Kamilla Rakhimova (3), Russia, def. Jessy Rompies, Indonesia, and Quinn Gleason, United States, 6-2, 6-2.