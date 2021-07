WTA Hamburg European Open Results

Thursday At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club Hamburg, Germany Purse: $235,238 Surface: Red clay HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Bernarda Pera (7), United States, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Tamara Zidansek (3), Slovenia, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Danielle Collins (4), United States, def. Kristina Kucova, Slovakia, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.