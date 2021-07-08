Acer Reports June Consolidated Revenues at NT$30.02 Billion, the Highest in Seven Years

TAIPEI, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for June at NT$30.02 billion, the highest in seven years, growing 16.9% year-on-year (YoY), or by 21.0% month-on-month. Preliminary consolidated revenues for the second quarter 2021 reached NT$79.78 billion, up 21.7% YoY or 11.5% quarter-on-quarter. For year-to-June, consolidated revenues were NT$151.33 billion with 32.2% YoY growth.

Business highlights among the product lines in the second quarter 2021 include the gaming line[1] that grew by 35.7% YoY, and Chromebooks that grew by 41.8% YoY.

All of Acer's listed subsidiaries have reported separately with YoY revenue growth for the second quarter. The company's strategy to establish multiple business engines continues to gain momentum in the second quarter of 2021: Highpoint Service Network grew 9.1% YoY, Altos Computing grew 24.9% YoY, Acer ITS grew 32.2% YoY, and Acer Gadget Inc. grew 21.4% YoY.

[1] Includes gaming related products and businesses

