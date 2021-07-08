Alexa
Pope Francis ran temperature after intestinal surgery

By Associated Press
2021/07/08 18:19
A general view of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, where Pope Francis was hospitalized Sunday. Pope Francis ate breakfa...

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis temporarily ran a temperature three days after intestinal surgery, but routine tests proved negative, the Vatican said Thursday.

The Vatican’s daily update said Francis was continuing to eat and move around unassisted, and had even sent his greetings to young cancer patients at Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

But spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis did run a temperature temporarily Wednesday evening.

“This morning he underwent routine and microbiological examinations, and a chest and abdomen scan, which proved negative,” the statement said.

Francis had half of his colon removed Sunday because of what the Vatican says was a “severe” narrowing of the large intestine.

The original Italian version of the Vatican statement referred to a “feverish episode,” while the English translation said Francis “temporary ran a high fever.” The Vatican spokesman said the Italian is the accurate, official version.

Updated : 2021-07-08 19:26 GMT+08:00

