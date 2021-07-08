Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese netizens help woman fulfill dying brother’s wish

Terminally ill man craves sold-out Costco apple juice, receives delivery from netizens

  130
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/08 18:53
China Medical University Hospital

China Medical University Hospital (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three netizens on Wednesday (July 7) responded to a Taichung woman’s online call to help fulfill her terminally ill younger brother’s wish to drink Costco apple juice, CNA reported.

A woman took to the PPT Gossiping group on Facebook on Wednesday and wrote, “My brother is a terminally ill cancer patient who has begun to show signs of dying, and he looks like he is going to leave me at any time. Actually, he hasn’t eaten anything for days, and just now all of a sudden he said he would like to drink this brand of apple juice.”

She said she had asked others to buy the apple juice for her, but she was told the drink was temporarily out of stock at the two Costco stores in Taichung. With a sense of urgency, she asked on social media if anyone could sell her a bottle. She offered to buy it for NT$1,000 (US$36), asking if it could be sent to a drugstore near China Medical University Hospital.

That afternoon, three separate netizens personally delivered the juice to the store, and one even came all the way from northern Taiwan. A worker in the drugstore said they were greatly moved by the kindness of the people making the deliveries, which were conveyed to their intended recipient.
China Medical University Hospital
PPT Gossiping
apple juice
Costco

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan intercepts US beef with excessive levels of ractopamine
Taiwan intercepts US beef with excessive levels of ractopamine
2021/06/08 13:42
Desperate for workers, US restaurants and stores raise pay
Desperate for workers, US restaurants and stores raise pay
2021/05/14 21:30
Two batches of avocados imported by Taiwan Costco found to contain excessive cadmium
Two batches of avocados imported by Taiwan Costco found to contain excessive cadmium
2021/05/11 20:59
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese Bernie Sanders seen at Costco
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese Bernie Sanders seen at Costco
2021/03/10 16:45
Costco's Australian ham seized for containing too much preservative
Costco's Australian ham seized for containing too much preservative
2021/01/26 17:54

Updated : 2021-07-08 20:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Beachgoers busted for shirking epidemic prevention rules at Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical