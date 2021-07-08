Taiwanese netizens help woman fulfill dying brother’s wish

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three netizens on Wednesday (July 7) responded to a Taichung woman’s online call to help fulfill her terminally ill younger brother’s wish to drink Costco apple juice, CNA reported.

A woman took to the PPT Gossiping group on Facebook on Wednesday and wrote, “My brother is a terminally ill cancer patient who has begun to show signs of dying, and he looks like he is going to leave me at any time. Actually, he hasn’t eaten anything for days, and just now all of a sudden he said he would like to drink this brand of apple juice.”

She said she had asked others to buy the apple juice for her, but she was told the drink was temporarily out of stock at the two Costco stores in Taichung. With a sense of urgency, she asked on social media if anyone could sell her a bottle. She offered to buy it for NT$1,000 (US$36), asking if it could be sent to a drugstore near China Medical University Hospital.

That afternoon, three separate netizens personally delivered the juice to the store, and one even came all the way from northern Taiwan. A worker in the drugstore said they were greatly moved by the kindness of the people making the deliveries, which were conveyed to their intended recipient.