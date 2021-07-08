Foreign representatives ask Taiwan to prioritize migrant workers for vaccination

Tech firms in Miaoli County were the scene of COVID infections involving migrant workers Tech firms in Miaoli County were the scene of COVID infections involving migrant workers (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The representatives of Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam issued a joint statement asking the government of Taiwan to consider prioritizing migrant workers for COVID-19 vaccination, reports said Thursday (July 8).

The diplomats also pointed out that the shots should conform to international standards and be administered according to the wishes of the applicants, CNA reported.

Indonesia’s Budi Santoso, acting Philippine representative Gilberto Lauengco, Thailand’s Thongchai Chasawath, and Vietnam’s Nguyen Anh Dung emphasized that the four countries contribute 99.8 percent of foreign workers in the country.

They expressed gratitude for Taiwan’s support, adding they are hoping for constructive dialogue with relevant government departments to improve the lot of the workers in a win-win for all sides concerned.

The diplomats called on Taiwan to increase the protection of migrant employees, which has been weak during the pandemic, CNA reported.

While the representatives did not specify the cause of their concern, migrant workers recently faced extra restrictions after COVID outbreaks at electronics plants in Miaoli County. Human rights groups accused the county government of discrimination and unfair treatment of migrant workers.