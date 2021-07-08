Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Foreign representatives ask Taiwan to prioritize migrant workers for vaccination

Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam account for 99.8% of Taiwan's migrant workers

  173
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/08 18:30
Tech firms in Miaoli County were the scene of COVID infections involving migrant workers 

Tech firms in Miaoli County were the scene of COVID infections involving migrant workers  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The representatives of Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam issued a joint statement asking the government of Taiwan to consider prioritizing migrant workers for COVID-19 vaccination, reports said Thursday (July 8).

The diplomats also pointed out that the shots should conform to international standards and be administered according to the wishes of the applicants, CNA reported.

Indonesia’s Budi Santoso, acting Philippine representative Gilberto Lauengco, Thailand’s Thongchai Chasawath, and Vietnam’s Nguyen Anh Dung emphasized that the four countries contribute 99.8 percent of foreign workers in the country.

They expressed gratitude for Taiwan’s support, adding they are hoping for constructive dialogue with relevant government departments to improve the lot of the workers in a win-win for all sides concerned.

The diplomats called on Taiwan to increase the protection of migrant employees, which has been weak during the pandemic, CNA reported.

While the representatives did not specify the cause of their concern, migrant workers recently faced extra restrictions after COVID outbreaks at electronics plants in Miaoli County. Human rights groups accused the county government of discrimination and unfair treatment of migrant workers.
migrant workers
COVID-19
vaccinations
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam

RELATED ARTICLES

Eslite Xinyi bookstore in Taipei struggling due to COVID
Eslite Xinyi bookstore in Taipei struggling due to COVID
2021/07/08 10:30
Taiwan receives 626,500 AstraZeneca vaccine doses
Taiwan receives 626,500 AstraZeneca vaccine doses
2021/07/07 21:00
Diageo Taiwan pledges funds for Taipei hospital amid COVID
Diageo Taiwan pledges funds for Taipei hospital amid COVID
2021/07/07 17:12
Staff member at affiliate of Taiwan’s China Airlines tests positive for COVID
Staff member at affiliate of Taiwan’s China Airlines tests positive for COVID
2021/07/07 15:53
Maokong cuisine delivery now available for parts of Taipei, New Taipei
Maokong cuisine delivery now available for parts of Taipei, New Taipei
2021/07/07 14:45

Updated : 2021-07-08 19:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths