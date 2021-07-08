China claims unification with Taiwan 'inevitable'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) on Thursday (July 8) said that Taiwan will be unified with China sooner or later and called on the U.S. to abide by the “one-China” principle.

White House Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell stated Tuesday during an Asia Society Policy Institute conference that while the U.S. supports a “strong unofficial relationship” with Taiwan, it does not support Taiwanese independence. He added that Washington wishes to see Taiwan “live in peace” and expand its international participation.

In response, TAO spokesperson Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) said at a regular press conference Thursday that "Taiwan independence runs counter to historical trends and is a dead end,” adding that China will “inevitably be unified," the Liberty Times reported. Zhu once again urged the U.S. to adhere to the “one-China” principle and the guidelines stipulated in the three Sino-U.S. joint communiques.

The spokesperson also called on Washington to oppose Taiwanese independence and play a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) stressed that Taiwan is a sovereign country, not a part of China. She insisted that the Taiwanese government has always been pragmatic with regard to cross-strait relations, upheld its democracy, and sought more opportunities to participate in international affairs while receiving praise and support from the U.S. and other like-minded partners, CNA cited her as saying.