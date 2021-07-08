Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China claims unification with Taiwan 'inevitable'

Statement follows White House official's denial that US supports Taiwan independence

  549
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/08 18:09
Taiwan Affairs Office Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian.

Taiwan Affairs Office Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) on Thursday (July 8) said that Taiwan will be unified with China sooner or later and called on the U.S. to abide by the “one-China” principle.

White House Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell stated Tuesday during an Asia Society Policy Institute conference that while the U.S. supports a “strong unofficial relationship” with Taiwan, it does not support Taiwanese independence. He added that Washington wishes to see Taiwan “live in peace” and expand its international participation.

In response, TAO spokesperson Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) said at a regular press conference Thursday that "Taiwan independence runs counter to historical trends and is a dead end,” adding that China will “inevitably be unified," the Liberty Times reported. Zhu once again urged the U.S. to adhere to the “one-China” principle and the guidelines stipulated in the three Sino-U.S. joint communiques.

The spokesperson also called on Washington to oppose Taiwanese independence and play a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) stressed that Taiwan is a sovereign country, not a part of China. She insisted that the Taiwanese government has always been pragmatic with regard to cross-strait relations, upheld its democracy, and sought more opportunities to participate in international affairs while receiving praise and support from the U.S. and other like-minded partners, CNA cited her as saying.
Taiwan
TAO
China
Kurt Campbell
Zhu Fenglian
Joanne Ou
MOFA

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan foreign ministry underscores strong ties with US
Taiwan foreign ministry underscores strong ties with US
2021/07/08 10:33
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/07/08 08:46
UK Labour Party calls for Boris Johnson’s government to boycott Beijing Olympics
UK Labour Party calls for Boris Johnson’s government to boycott Beijing Olympics
2021/07/07 21:24
Taiwan receives 626,500 AstraZeneca vaccine doses
Taiwan receives 626,500 AstraZeneca vaccine doses
2021/07/07 21:00
Taiwan expresses shock at assassination of president in ally Haiti
Taiwan expresses shock at assassination of president in ally Haiti
2021/07/07 19:56

Updated : 2021-07-08 19:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Level 3 extended to 7/26, rules relaxed
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths