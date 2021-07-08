Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Philippine cargo ship lists in Manila Bay after collision

By Associated Press
2021/07/08 14:29
Philippine cargo ship lists in Manila Bay after collision

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine cargo vessel and a Cyprus-flagged dredger collided in a Manila Bay anchorage area early Thursday, resulting in no injuries but causing the cargo vessel to list and lie half-submerged in the busy waters.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the pre-dawn accident near Manila’s Baseco shoreline, which caused the M/V Palawan Pearl to tilt and take on water and damaged the paint on the dredger’s hull, coast guard officials said.

The dredger, BKM 104, was in the country to undertake dredging works for a new Manila airport project, the coast guard said.

The cargo vessel had 18 crewmen on board but there were no immediate details about the dredger’s crew, the coast guard said.

Coast guard personnel would surround the Palawan Pearl with floating booms to contain any potential oil spill, officials said.

It said an investigation was underway.

Updated : 2021-07-08 16:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Delta cluster grows from tea-sipping session with taxi driver in south Taiwan
Delta cluster grows from tea-sipping session with taxi driver in south Taiwan
English translation of raunchy Polish rap played by Taiwanese dancing cactus revealed
English translation of raunchy Polish rap played by Taiwanese dancing cactus revealed