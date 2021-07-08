Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 3 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (July 8) reported 18 new local COVID-19 cases, the lowest number reported in one day since May 13 and the 14th day in a row fewer than 100 were reported.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 21 new coronavirus cases, including 18 local cases and three imported infections. He also announced three deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 718.

Local cases

The latest local cases include eight males and 10 females between the ages of five and 60, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from July 1 to July 7.

As for the distribution of these cases, 12 were in Taipei City and six were in New Taipei City. Epidemiological investigations determined that of these cases and nine are still under investigation. Related investigations are ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said of the three deaths reported on Thursday, two were men and one was a woman between the ages of 60 and 70. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 27 to June 14.

The dates of diagnosis ranged between May 28 and June 17, while the dates of death ranged from July 5 to July 6.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 13,889 cases announced between May 11 and July 6, 11,456 have been released from quarantine. This means the ratio of those released from isolation has reached 82.5 percent of confirmed cases.

Imported cases

According to Chen, case No. 15252 is a Taiwanese man in his 30s her returned to Taiwan from Thailand on June 23 and tested postive on July 8 as his quarantine ended. Case No. 15,253 in an Indonesian fisheries worker in his 20s who came to Taiwan for work on May 10.

He underwent a coronavirus test as he prepared to leave the country on July 7, with the result coming back positive on July 8. A total of 221 contacts have been listed in his case, with 60 entering home isolation and 161 starting self-health monitoring.

Case No. 15,254 is a Taiwanese girl in her teens who returned to Taiwan from the U.S. on July 6. A test taken at the airport upon arrival came back positive for COVID-19 on July 8.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,541,974 COVID-19 tests, with 1,525,372 coming back negative. Out of the 15,149 confirmed cases, 1,193 were imported, 13,903 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 105 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 718 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 710 deaths from local infections, 363 were in New Taipei City; 272 in Taipei; 24 in Keelung; 20 in Taoyuan; 12 in Changhua County; seven in Hsinchu County; four in Taichung City; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Miaoli, Taitung, and Yunlin counties and Kaohsiung City. The eight other deaths were imported cases.