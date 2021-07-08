Alexa
Raveloson, Cabral score 1st MLS goals in LA Galaxy victory

By Associated Press
2021/07/08 13:40
Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget (17) celebrates with midfielder Kevin Cabral (9) after Cabral scored a goal during the first half of a...
Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget, center, controls the ball against FC Dallas midfielder Edwin Cerrillo, right, during the first half o...
Los Angeles Galaxy forward Ethan Zubak (29) scores a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer game against the LA Galaxy Wednesday, July 7, 2021, ...
FC Dallas forward Franco Jara (29) shoots past LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo (2) during the second half of an MLS soccer game Wednesday, July 7, 20...
LA Galaxy celebrates a 3-1 win over FC Dallas after their MLS soccer game Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
LA Galaxy defender Nick DePuy (20) jumps up to kick the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game against the FC Dallas Wednesday, July 7, 202...

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Rayan Raveloson and Kévin Cabral scored their first MLS goals and the LA Galaxy beat FC Dallas 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Raveloson headed home a corner kick by Víctor Vázquez to open the scoring in the 17th minute. The 21-year-old Cabral slipped a one-touch side-footer, off a brilliant pass by Sebastian Lletget, inside the post to make it 2-0 in the 27th.

Ethan Zubak scored his first goal of the season to give the Galaxy (8-4-0) a 3-0 lead in the 51st minute.

Franco Jara ran onto a perfectly played ball by Jesús Ferreira from the defending half and beat goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, who came off his line to challenge near the top of the penalty area, for Dallas (2-5-5) in the 71st.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-08 14:55 GMT+08:00

