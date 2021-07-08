Alexa
Kreilach scores twice, Real Salt Lake beats Whitecaps 4-0

By Associated Press
2021/07/08 12:54
Real Salt Lake's Albert Rusnak, rear, is hugged by Aaron Herrera (22) after scoring on a penalty kick against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the secon...

Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) celebrates after scoring against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of an MLS soccer match We...

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal defends as Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak strikes the ball during the second half of an MLS socce...

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal dives for the ball during the second half during an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, ...

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal looks for the ball after diving for it duirng the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against Real ...

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored twice and Real Salt Lake beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Kreilach scored in the opening minute and made it 2-0 in the 57th by heading in Justin Meram's cross.

Albert Rusnak gave Real Salt Lake (4-3-4) a 3-0 advantage on a penalty kick in the 74th after Meram was taken down inside the box. Anderson Julio capped it in second-half stoppage time with his second goal of the season.

It was Kreilach's second multi-goal game this season — the first also coming against the Whitecaps on June 18.

Vancouver (2-7-3) is winless in eight games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-08 14:53 GMT+08:00

