Stewart scores 27, Storm hand Sparks 5th straight loss

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Seattle Storm beat Los Angeles 71-62 on Wednesday night for the Sparks' fifth straight loss

,Stewart took over late in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 straight Seattle points. She gave Seattle a 59-54 lead with 3:30 remaining and capped the personal run with a 3-pointer to make it 69-62.

Jewell Loyd added 18 points, returning from an ankle injury that had her miss the game between these two teams in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Seattle (15-4) led 23-9 after the first quarter and by as many as 17 points in the half. But turnovers hurt the Storm in the second half, finishing with a season-high 19. Seattle was also held to 37.7% shooting, including 5 of 20 from 3-point range.

Erica Wheeler led Los Angeles (6-12) with 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Amanda Zahui B. had nine points and nine rebounds. The Sparks are still without Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike and Kristi Toliver.

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf sat courtside.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports