Stewart scores 27, Storm hand Sparks 5th straight loss

By Associated Press
2021/07/08 12:25
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Seattle Storm beat Los Angeles 71-62 on Wednesday night for the Sparks' fifth straight loss

,Stewart took over late in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 straight Seattle points. She gave Seattle a 59-54 lead with 3:30 remaining and capped the personal run with a 3-pointer to make it 69-62.

Jewell Loyd added 18 points, returning from an ankle injury that had her miss the game between these two teams in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Seattle (15-4) led 23-9 after the first quarter and by as many as 17 points in the half. But turnovers hurt the Storm in the second half, finishing with a season-high 19. Seattle was also held to 37.7% shooting, including 5 of 20 from 3-point range.

Erica Wheeler led Los Angeles (6-12) with 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Amanda Zahui B. had nine points and nine rebounds. The Sparks are still without Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike and Kristi Toliver.

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf sat courtside.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-08 13:23 GMT+08:00

