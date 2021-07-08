Germany's first Taiwan-themed architecture exhibition opens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An exhibition featuring the social role of buildings designed by Taiwanese architects kicked off in Munich on Thursday (July 8), the first of its kind in Germany.

Titled “Taiwan Acts! Architecture in Social Dialogue,” the exhibition is taking place at Architekturmuseum der TUM (A.M.) in Munich between July 8 and Oct. 3. The curators of the showcase, Taiwanese architects Chiu Chen-Yu (裘振宇) and Wang Chun-Hsiung (王俊雄), will present the country’s interpretation of architecture from a societal perspective.

In his opening remarks delivered via videoconferencing, A.M. Director Andres Lepik said he had been impressed by Chiu’s speech three years ago in Copenhagen, which sparked his interest in the architectural scene of Taiwan and led to a trip to the country in 2019.

To a certain degree, the show manifests the spirit of Taiwan, and it’s time that industry experts and the German public learned about the East Asian country, CNA quoted him as saying.

On display are more than 100 works in five exhibit areas, spanning projects in Taiwan and other countries. Highlights include the Tianliao Farmhouse and Butterfly Bamboo Pavilion in Taichung, Siu Siu - Lab of Primitive Senses in Taipei, Luodong Cultural Working House in Yilan County's Luodong, and the Taiwan-Reyhanli Center for World Citizens (Taiwan Center) in Syria dedicated to refugees.