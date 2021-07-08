Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Germany's first Taiwan-themed architecture exhibition opens

Exhibition in Munich examines how architecture engages with society

  220
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/08 12:28
Tianliao Farmhouse in Taichung (Architekturmuseum der TUM photo)
Siu Siu - Lab of Primitive Senses (Architekturmuseum der TUM photo)

Tianliao Farmhouse in Taichung (Architekturmuseum der TUM photo)

Siu Siu - Lab of Primitive Senses (Architekturmuseum der TUM photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An exhibition featuring the social role of buildings designed by Taiwanese architects kicked off in Munich on Thursday (July 8), the first of its kind in Germany.

Titled “Taiwan Acts! Architecture in Social Dialogue,” the exhibition is taking place at Architekturmuseum der TUM (A.M.) in Munich between July 8 and Oct. 3. The curators of the showcase, Taiwanese architects Chiu Chen-Yu (裘振宇) and Wang Chun-Hsiung (王俊雄), will present the country’s interpretation of architecture from a societal perspective.

In his opening remarks delivered via videoconferencing, A.M. Director Andres Lepik said he had been impressed by Chiu’s speech three years ago in Copenhagen, which sparked his interest in the architectural scene of Taiwan and led to a trip to the country in 2019.

To a certain degree, the show manifests the spirit of Taiwan, and it’s time that industry experts and the German public learned about the East Asian country, CNA quoted him as saying.

On display are more than 100 works in five exhibit areas, spanning projects in Taiwan and other countries. Highlights include the Tianliao Farmhouse and Butterfly Bamboo Pavilion in Taichung, Siu Siu - Lab of Primitive Senses in Taipei, Luodong Cultural Working House in Yilan County's Luodong, and the Taiwan-Reyhanli Center for World Citizens (Taiwan Center) in Syria dedicated to refugees.
Germany
architecture
architects
Munich

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
2021/06/18 19:30
German foreign minister urges flexibility, pragmatism in Iran talks
German foreign minister urges flexibility, pragmatism in Iran talks
2021/06/14 04:00
AMD unveils 3D chipset developed with Taiwan’s TSMC
AMD unveils 3D chipset developed with Taiwan’s TSMC
2021/06/03 17:17
Taiwan’s MediaTek to deliver its first Armv9 chip by year’s end
Taiwan’s MediaTek to deliver its first Armv9 chip by year’s end
2021/06/02 13:41
Taiwan’s Foxconn founder wants to import vaccines directly from Germany
Taiwan’s Foxconn founder wants to import vaccines directly from Germany
2021/05/29 19:32

Updated : 2021-07-08 13:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Delta cluster grows from tea-sipping session with taxi driver in south Taiwan
Delta cluster grows from tea-sipping session with taxi driver in south Taiwan
English translation of raunchy Polish rap played by Taiwanese dancing cactus revealed
English translation of raunchy Polish rap played by Taiwanese dancing cactus revealed