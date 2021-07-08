Toronto FC 3, New England 2

Toronto FC 3 0 — 3 New England 0 2 — 2

First Half_1, Toronto FC, Soteldo, 1 (Auro), 9th minute; 2, Toronto FC, Lawrence, 1 (Pozuelo), 15th; 3, Toronto FC, Endoh, 1 (Soteldo), 24th.

Second Half_4, New England, Gil, 2, 56th; 5, New England, Buksa, 5 (Boateng), 78th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Kevin Silva; New England, Brad Knighton, Earl Edwards Jr.

Yellow Cards_Delgado, Toronto FC, 55th; McNamara, New England, 75th; Pozuelo, Toronto FC, 89th.

Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea, Ian McKay, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Joshua Encarnacion.

Lineups

Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Kemar Lawrence, Luke Singh; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Tsubasa Endoh (Nick DeLeon, 73rd), Alejandro Pozuelo, Yeferson Soteldo (Dom Dwyer, 84th); Ayo Akinola (Patrick Mullins, 76th).

New England_Brad Knighton; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Lucas Maciel Felix, Carles Gil, Matt Polster (Tommy McNamara, 46th, Edward Kizza, 86th); Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa, Teal Bunbury (Emmanuel Boateng, 64th), DeJuan Jones (Arnor Traustason, 72nd).