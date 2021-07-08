Toronto holds off New England to snap 6-game losing streak

Toronto FC interim coach Javier Perez calls to his players during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Wednesday,... Toronto FC interim coach Javier Perez calls to his players during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Yeferson Soteldo, Kemar Lawrence and Tsubasa Endoh scored in the first half and Toronto FC snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution on Wednesday night.

Assistant coach Javier Perez directed Toronto after first-year coach Chris Armas was fired following a 7-1 loss to D.C. United on Saturday. Toronto (2-8-2) entered 19 points behind Eastern Conference leader New England (7-3-3) in the standings.

Soteldo opened the scoring in the ninth minute by capitalizing on a mistake by goalkeeper Brad Knighton, who came out of his area but couldn’t clear it. Knighton was playing in his first game since March 7, 2020.

Lawrence scored on a breakaway in the 15th, and Endoh curled in a shot from the corner of the 18-yard box in the 24th for a 3-0 lead.

New England, which entered 5-0-0 at home, had two good scoring chances in the first half but Adam Buksa had a header go off the crossbar in the 34th and Gustavo Bou sent a shot off the post in the 37th.

Carles Gil scored for New England in the 56th by bending a shot over the wall on a free kick, and Buksa headed in a cross from second-half substitute Emmanuel Boateng in the 78th.

The start was delayed nearly 90 minutes because of lightning.

