USC's Isaiah Mobley won't follow brother to NBA draft

By Associated Press
2021/07/08 10:46
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaiah Mobley decided not to follow his younger brother, Evan, into the NBA draft. The junior announced Wednesday that he has withdrawn his name and will return to Southern California this fall.

Mobley averaged 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds last season, when the Trojans reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. That’s when the forward broke out, averaging 16 points and 6.5 rebounds in four games.

The Trojans lost their top two scorers — Evan Mobley and Tahj Eaddy — to the NBA draft. Isaiah White and Chevez Goodwin will take advantage of the NCAA allowing players an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic and return to the team.

Evan Mobley was named the Pac-12′s player, defensive player and freshman of the year. He’s expected to be among the top picks in the draft on July 29.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-07-08 11:52 GMT+08:00

