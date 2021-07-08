Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Beric scores go-ahead goal in 72nd, Chicago tops Orlando 3-1

By Associated Press
2021/07/08 10:24
Beric scores go-ahead goal in 72nd, Chicago tops Orlando 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Robert Beric broke a tie in the 72nd minute and the Chicago Fire beat Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Chicago (3-7-2) won its second straight game, while Orlando (6-3-3) lost consecutive regular-season matches for the first time since August 2019.

Boris Sekulic tied it at 1 for Chicago in first-half stoppage time, heading Álvaro Medrán's cross inside the far post. Beric ran past the defense for Medrán's through ball and powered it home for a 2-1 lead.

Chinonso Offor capped it in second-half stoppage time by finishing a give-and-go with Przemyslaw Frankowski.

Orlando began the match with Nani and Mauricio Pereyra on the bench before both entered in the 76th. Andrés Perea gave Orlando the lead in the 34th by getting to a deflected cross in front of goal and sending it past goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

Shuttleworth denied Júnior Urso's close-range bicycle kick in the 86th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-08 11:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Delta cluster grows from tea-sipping session with taxi driver in south Taiwan
Delta cluster grows from tea-sipping session with taxi driver in south Taiwan
English translation of raunchy Polish rap played by Taiwanese dancing cactus revealed
English translation of raunchy Polish rap played by Taiwanese dancing cactus revealed