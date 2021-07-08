Taiwan foreign ministry underscores strong ties with US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign ministry Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) on Wednesday (July 7) emphasized the strength of Taiwan-U.S. relations under the Biden administration in response to White House Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell's comment that Washington does not support Taiwan independence.

Ou pointed out that the Biden administration has repeatedly confirmed its “rock solid” support for the East Asian nation and that the U.S. has joined allies in stressing the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The spokesperson also said Taiwan is a “responsible and reliable partner” and that Taipei and Washington have cooperated closely on many regional and international issues, CNA reported. She added that the two nations will continue to contribute to the global community.

Additionally, Ou stated that Taiwan is a sovereign country and not a part of China. The Taiwanese government has always conducted cross-strait exchanges pragmatically, defended its democracy, and sought more opportunities to participate in international affairs while receiving praise and support from the U.S. and other like-minded partners, CNA cited her as saying.

The spokesperson stated that Taiwan will continue to work closely with the U.S. and bolster the bilateral partnership.