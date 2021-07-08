Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan foreign ministry underscores strong ties with US

Ministry of Foreign Affairs responds to White House's disapproval of Taiwan independence

  180
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/08 10:33
Foreign ministry Spokesperson Joanne Ou. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Foreign ministry Spokesperson Joanne Ou. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign ministry Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) on Wednesday (July 7) emphasized the strength of Taiwan-U.S. relations under the Biden administration in response to White House Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell's comment that Washington does not support Taiwan independence.

Ou pointed out that the Biden administration has repeatedly confirmed its “rock solid” support for the East Asian nation and that the U.S. has joined allies in stressing the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The spokesperson also said Taiwan is a “responsible and reliable partner” and that Taipei and Washington have cooperated closely on many regional and international issues, CNA reported. She added that the two nations will continue to contribute to the global community.

Additionally, Ou stated that Taiwan is a sovereign country and not a part of China. The Taiwanese government has always conducted cross-strait exchanges pragmatically, defended its democracy, and sought more opportunities to participate in international affairs while receiving praise and support from the U.S. and other like-minded partners, CNA cited her as saying.

The spokesperson stated that Taiwan will continue to work closely with the U.S. and bolster the bilateral partnership.
MOFA
Joanne Ou
Kurt Campbell
Taiwan
U.S.
bilateral relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan expresses shock at assassination of president in ally Haiti
Taiwan expresses shock at assassination of president in ally Haiti
2021/07/07 19:56
Taiwan offering part-time jobs to foreign residents
Taiwan offering part-time jobs to foreign residents
2021/07/07 18:26
Exclusive interview with Haiti's new ambassador to Taiwan: Roudy Stanley Penn
Exclusive interview with Haiti's new ambassador to Taiwan: Roudy Stanley Penn
2021/07/07 17:20
Diageo Taiwan pledges funds for Taipei hospital amid COVID
Diageo Taiwan pledges funds for Taipei hospital amid COVID
2021/07/07 17:12
Staff member at affiliate of Taiwan’s China Airlines tests positive for COVID
Staff member at affiliate of Taiwan’s China Airlines tests positive for COVID
2021/07/07 15:53

Updated : 2021-07-08 11:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Delta cluster grows from tea-sipping session with taxi driver in south Taiwan
Delta cluster grows from tea-sipping session with taxi driver in south Taiwan
English translation of raunchy Polish rap played by Taiwanese dancing cactus revealed
English translation of raunchy Polish rap played by Taiwanese dancing cactus revealed