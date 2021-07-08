Alexa
Toye, Quioto score to help Montreal beat NYCFC 2-1

By Associated Press
2021/07/08 10:08
New York City FC midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) kicks the ball next to CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis (41) during the first half of an ML...

New York City FC midfielder Valentin Castellanos controls the ball during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against CF Montreal on Wednesd...

New York City FC midfielder Keaton Parks watches his goal during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against CF Montreal on Wednesday, July ...

New York City FC midfielder Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (17) eyes the ball during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against CF Montreal Wednesda...

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Romell Quioto and Mason Toye scored to help Montreal beat New York City FC 2-1 on Wednesday night at Exploria Stadium.

Montreal (5-3-4) is unbeaten, with three wins, in its last five games.

Quioto ran onto a through ball played by Djordje Mihailovic and beat goalkeeper Luis Barraza, who came off his line, for an empty-net goal to give Montreal a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute.

Keaton Parks scored his second goal in two games in the 29th minute for New York City, and Mason Toye tied it from the penalty spot in the 43rd.

NYCFC (5-4-2) went into the game with just one loss in 11 all-time matches against Montreal and had its nine-game unbeaten streak — dating to Aug. 1, 2015 — in the series snapped.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-08 11:50 GMT+08:00

