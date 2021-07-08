Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Eslite Xinyi bookstore in Taipei struggling due to COVID

COVID taking toll on business at Eslite’s 24-hour bookstore

  518
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/08 10:30
Eslite Xinyi bookstore at night 

Eslite Xinyi bookstore at night  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Eslite Xinyi Store in Taipei is grappling with a slump in sales as it tries to weather the COVID-19 crisis that has dealt a blow to the 24-hour bookstore.

Located in the capital's upmarket Xinyi District, the landmark store, which last year replaced Eslite Dunnan as the branch open round-the-clock, has seen a 90 percent drop in the number of customers since Level 3 restrictions were put in place. Business hours have been shortened, and on July 5 it closed for the day for disinfection after a salesperson tested positive for COVID.

A shopping mall housing more than 300 vendors, Eslite Xinyi has cut rental and other fees for two months for businesses on the premises, but it itself has not been granted a reduction in rent by property owner Uni-President Enterprises Corporation, reported CNA.

Uni-President cited similar financial woes incurred by the pandemic as the reason to reject Eslite Xinyi’s request for rental assistance.

According to financial reports from Eslite Spectrum Corporation, since being listed on the over-the-counter bourse in 2013, the company has only suffered losses in the second quarter of 2020 and the first three months in 2021. The predicament of Eslite Xinyi, the bookstore group's flagship outlet, is likely to result in losses for the company in the second quarter as well, market analyzers predicted.
Eslite
Eslite Xinyi
bookstore
Taipei
COVID
COVID-19
Uni-President

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan receives 626,500 AstraZeneca vaccine doses
Taiwan receives 626,500 AstraZeneca vaccine doses
2021/07/07 21:00
Taiwan's New CB Party Ximending closed
Taiwan's New CB Party Ximending closed
2021/07/07 19:54
Diageo Taiwan pledges funds for Taipei hospital amid COVID
Diageo Taiwan pledges funds for Taipei hospital amid COVID
2021/07/07 17:12
Staff member at affiliate of Taiwan’s China Airlines tests positive for COVID
Staff member at affiliate of Taiwan’s China Airlines tests positive for COVID
2021/07/07 15:53
Maokong cuisine delivery now available for parts of Taipei, New Taipei
Maokong cuisine delivery now available for parts of Taipei, New Taipei
2021/07/07 14:45

Updated : 2021-07-08 11:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Delta cluster grows from tea-sipping session with taxi driver in south Taiwan
Delta cluster grows from tea-sipping session with taxi driver in south Taiwan
English translation of raunchy Polish rap played by Taiwanese dancing cactus revealed
English translation of raunchy Polish rap played by Taiwanese dancing cactus revealed