AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

Chase Elliott (9) holds up his trophy after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. (AP Phot... Chase Elliott (9) holds up his trophy after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

All Times EDT

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart

Site: Hampton, Georgia

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m.

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 260 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Did not race (pandemic).

Last race: Chase Elliott passed Kyle Busch with 16 laps to go and won at Road America, his second race win this season.

Fast facts: Winless Denny Hamlin has a three-point lead over Kyle Larson through 20 races. Larson has won a series-best four races and matched Hamlin with a series-high 11 top-five finishes. ... Hamlin and Elliott (sixth overall) lead with 18 lead-lap finishes. ... Larson has won four times. The next best are Martin Truex Jr (7th overall) and Alex Bowman (11th overall). Both have three wins.

Next race: July 18, Loudon, New Hampshire.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Credit Karma Money 250

Site: Hampton, Georgia.

Schedule: Saturday, race 3:30 p.m.

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 163 laps, 235.1 miles.

Last year: Did not race (pandemic).

Last race: Kyle Busch won for the fourth time in as four starts this seasomn, claiming his 101st victory in the series.

Fast facts: Defending series champ Austin Cindric leads A.J. Allmendinger by 89 points in the standings. Winless Daniel Hemric is third, 105 points back.

Next race: July 17, Loudon, New Hampshire.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Corn Belt 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers

Site: Knoxville, Iowa.

Schedule: Friday, race 9 p.m.

Track: Knoxville Raceway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 100 miles.

Last race: John Hunter Nemechek passed team owner Kyle Busch on a restart with six laps to go and won at Pocono, his series-best fifth victory of the season. ... There are two races remaining — July 9 in Iowa and Aug. 7 at Watkins Glen, New York — before the 10-driver playoff field is set.

Fast facts: The series is making its debut at Knoxville Raceway, the half-mile dirt oval with eight degrees of banking in the turns. ... Nemechek's five race wins are more than the rest of the series points contenders combined.

Next race: Aug. 7, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Max Verstappen won his third race in a row and increased his points lead over seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, 182 points to 150.

Next race: July 18, Silverstone, United Kingdom.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

___

INDYCAR

Last race: Josef Newgarden led 73 laps and won for the first time this year.

Next race: Aug. 8, Nashville, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

___

NHRA

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Cruz Pedregon won in Funny Car at Norwalk, Ohio.

Next event: July 18, Morrison, Colorado.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

___

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: July 10, Wilmot, Wisconsin.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP