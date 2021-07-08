Yankees scratch RHP Domingo Germán after root canal

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German watches a throw during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesda... New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German watches a throw during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

SEATTLE (AP) — New York Yankees starter Domingo Germán was scratched from his scheduled start on Wednesday night against the Seattle Mariners after undergoing an emergency root canal.

Nick Nelson started in place of Germán for the Yankees.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Germán underwent the procedure on Wednesday morning and may be available to pitch out of the bullpen if needed.

It may be that Germán slots back into the rotation on Friday when the Yankees open a three-game series in Houston heading into the All-Star break. New York is currently without a starter for the opener of that series.

Germán is 4-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 15 starts.

“Depending on what happens tonight, what happens tomorrow, it could be he’s in play potentially Friday,” Boone said.

Gleyber Torres was back in the lineup for New York after missing the series opener with concern about his left hamstring, but the Yankees expect to be without reliever Darren O’Day for a while. Boone said O’Day injured his hamstring going through his pregame routine before Tuesday’s game.

“He hasn’t got the MRI yet, but it does look like it’s significant,” Boone said.

Boone said he was also encouraged by the bullpen session on Tuesday of injured reliever Zack Britton, who has been out since June 26 with a hamstring strain. Boone said the next step for Britton would probably be throwing a live batting practice.

