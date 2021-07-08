Alexa
15 earthquakes strike east Taiwan within 24 hours

2 magnitude 5.4 quakes largest of 15 that struck Hualien since yesterday

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/08 09:27
Map of magnitude 5.4 quake. (CWB image)

Map of magnitude 5.4 quake. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Hualien County has recorded 15 earthquakes within less than 24 hours, with two reaching a magnitude of 5.4, the most recent of which struck at 6:11 a.m. on Thursday morning (July 8).

From 3:21 p.m. on Wednesday to 7:31 a.m. on Thursday morning, 15 temblors have rocked Hualien County, with the largest registering a 5.4 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of the first magnitude 5.4 temblor, which struck at 7:24 p.m. on Wednesday, was 10.8 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall at a shallow focal depth of 7.6 km.

The epicenter of the second magnitude 5.4 quake was located 11.4 km south-southwest of Hualien County Hall at a shallow focal depth of 9.6 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County; a 3 in Nantou County; and a 2 in Yilan County, Taichung City, Taitung County, Taoyuan City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Miaoli County, Chiayi County, New Taipei City, Chiayi City, and Taipei City. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Hsinchu County, Kaohsiung City, Keelung City, Tainan City, Hsinchu City, and Pingtung County.

The 15 earthquakes ranged from magnitude 3.1 to 5.4, while their distance from Hualien County Hall ranged from 8.6 km to 21.4 km, primarily in a south-southwestard direction. The depth of the temblors ranged from 5 km to 14.2 km.

No injuries or significant damage from any of the quakes had been reported at the time of publication.
