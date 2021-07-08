Barrett returns at 10; Smith to lead All Blacks against Fiji

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2020, file photo, the New Zealand team performs the haka ahead of the second Bledisloe Rugby test between the All Blacks and t... FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2020, file photo, the New Zealand team performs the haka ahead of the second Bledisloe Rugby test between the All Blacks and the Wallabies at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. All Blacks coach Ian Foster has handed the captaincy to veteran lock Sam Whitelock, named four new caps and come up with a patchwork solution to a shortage of midfield options, naming a 35-man squad Monday, June 21, 2021 for home tests in July against Tonga and Fiji. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Beauden Barrett will start at flyhalf and scrumhalf Aaron Smith will captain the All Blacks for the first time when New Zealand meets Fiji at Dunedin on Saturday in the first of two test matches.

Barrett is in competition with Richie Mo’unga for the All Blacks No. 10 jersey after returning from a sabbatical in Japan. Mo’unga has been New Zealand’s starting flyhalf for most of the last two seasons and Barrett has been fitted into the national team at fullback in a dual playmaker role.

Barrett played at flyhalf during his time in Japan and has made clear he wants to play at flyhalf again for the All Blacks.

Mo’unga started at No. 10 in the All Blacks’ first test of the year against Tonga last week. Barrett now has a chance to make his claim to the role, with Mo’unga left out of the match 23. Damian McKenzie has been named on the bench as cover.

Smith has been picked to lead the All Blacks in his 98th test, restoring his former halves partnership with Barrett.

“Aaron is a special player with real mana and a natural leader and his preparation is second to none,” head coach Ian Foster said.

Lock Brodie Retallick returns to the lineup for the first time in almost two years after also taking up a contract in Japan. He will combine in the second row with Patrick Tuipulotu.

Loosehead prop George Bower and openside flanker Ethan Blackadder will start a test for the first time after making debuts from the bench against Tonga. Blackadder is the son of former All Blacks backrower and Crusaders head coach Todd Blackadder.

Foster has selected David Havili and Rieko Ioane in another another new midfield combination. Ioane, a winger, started at outside side last weekend in partnership with new cap Quinn Tupaea. Havili, usually a fullback, has been used in midfield this season by the Crusaders in Super Rugby and the All Blacks now have also pressed him into that role. He will be making his first start Saturday in his fourth test.

Jordie Barrett will start at fullback in a back three with the Crusaders pair of George Bridge and Sevu Reece on the wings. Will Jordan, who scored five of the All Blacks 16 tries in their 102-0 win over Tonga, is named on the bench.

Crusaders prop Ethan de Groot will likely make his test debut as a replacement.

“The Fiji team will bring a very different challenge from Tonga," Foster said. "They are a more established side made up of primarily overseas-based players who are amongst some of the better players in Europe.

“It should be a fast, physical match and our team are excited by what the weekend will bring.”

___

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, George Bridge, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith (captain); Hoskins Sotutu, Ethan Blackadder, Shannon Frizell, Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, George Bower. Reserves: Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Samuel Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports