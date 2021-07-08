Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mexico asks US retailer to stop copying Indigenous design

By Associated Press
2021/07/08 08:15
Mexico asks US retailer to stop copying Indigenous design

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Institute of Indigenous Peoples called on the U.S. retailer Anthropologie on Wednesday to stop copying a design used by the Mixe Indigenous community.

The institute said in a statement that Anthropologie’s “Marka embroidered shorts” copy a Mixe embroidery design from the poor village of Tlahuitoltepec, which is in the hills east of the capital of Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca.

The shorts bear a pattern of blue flowers that the villagers say copies a traditional blouse design. The institute said the Mixes did not give permission for their design to be used, and called on Anthropologie to stop selling the shorts.

Anthropologie's parent, Urban Outfitters Inc., did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Updated : 2021-07-08 10:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Delta cluster grows from tea-sipping session with taxi driver in south Taiwan
Delta cluster grows from tea-sipping session with taxi driver in south Taiwan
English translation of raunchy Polish rap played by Taiwanese dancing cactus revealed
English translation of raunchy Polish rap played by Taiwanese dancing cactus revealed