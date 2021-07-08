Alexa
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, deployed air defense missile systems to track PLAAF aircraft

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/08 08:46
Chinese Y-8 EW (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 EW (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday morning, marking the fourth such intrusion this month.

A single People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and had air defense missile systems track the PLAAF aircraft.

Chinese planes have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone on July 2, 3, 4, and 7. They have all consisted of slow-flying turboprops.

Since September of last year, Beijing has stepped up gray zone tactics by frequently sending planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that stretches beyond a country’s air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were detected 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.


Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZFlight path of Chinese plane on July 7 (MND image)

Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND
PLAAF Y-8
gray zone tactics

Updated : 2021-07-08 10:13 GMT+08:00

