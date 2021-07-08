Alexa
Kershaw goes on IL with left elbow inflammation

By Associated Press
2021/07/08 07:17
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, ...

MIAMI (AP) —

Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday by the Los Angeles Dodgers because of left elbow inflammation.

Kershaw is 9-7 with a 3.39 ERA in 106 innings this season. The 33-year-old left-hander is tied for the NL lead in starts with 18.

In his previous start, allowed three runs in four innings at Washington on July 3, throwing 54 pitches in a rain-shortened game. He had been scheduled to start against Arizona on Friday.

Los Angeles recalled right-hander Mitch White from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-08 08:45 GMT+08:00

