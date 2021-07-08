Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

2-year jail sentence for golfer Cabrera over assault charges

By Associated Press
2021/07/08 06:21
Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera, charged with assaulting three former partners, attends his trial in Cordoba, Argentina, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Cabre...
Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera, charged with assaulting three former partners, attends his trial in Cordoba, Argentina, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Cabre...

Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera, charged with assaulting three former partners, attends his trial in Cordoba, Argentina, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Cabre...

Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera, charged with assaulting three former partners, attends his trial in Cordoba, Argentina, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Cabre...

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentinian golfer Ángel Cabrera, a former Masters and U.S. Open champion, was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in prison on assault charges against his former partner.

A court in the province of Cordoba, 500 miles (about 800 kilometers) northwest of Buenos Aires, convicted the 51-year-old for assaulting, threatening and harassing Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner between 2016 and 2018.

Cabrera, who denied in the trial any wrongdoing, will serve his sentence immediately.

“His situation is much more complex than this, he has other charges for which there are arrest warrants too. There are other victims,” prosecutor Laura Battistelli told TV channel Todo Noticias.

The first charges were brought by Torres Mana, and two other women then did the same.

The golfer traveled to the United States in July 2020 without seeking permission, which led the province of Cordoba to request his arrest.

Cabrera was arrested by Interpol agents in Rio de Janeiro in January. Last month he was extradited from Brazil to his homeland so he could face trial.

He won the U.S. Open at Oakmont in 2007, beating Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by one shot. He also triumphed in a Masters playoff in 2009 and lost a playoff in the same event in 2013 to Adam Scott.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-08 08:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Delta cluster grows from tea-sipping session with taxi driver in south Taiwan
Delta cluster grows from tea-sipping session with taxi driver in south Taiwan
English translation of raunchy Polish rap played by Taiwanese dancing cactus revealed
English translation of raunchy Polish rap played by Taiwanese dancing cactus revealed