Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building

By Associated Press
2021/07/08 05:08
Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana police officer was fatally shot Wednesday outside a federal office building, authorities said.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that the officer had died.

“We have unfortunately had an officer shot in the line of duty. Our officer has passed away. We will release more information as the case allows,” Adamson said.

Police did not release the name of the officer, pending notification of family.

The Tribune-Star reported the shooting occurred outside a federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect was in surgery late Wednesday afternoon at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute.

No further information was immediately available.

Updated : 2021-07-08 07:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Delta cluster grows from tea-sipping session with taxi driver in south Taiwan
Delta cluster grows from tea-sipping session with taxi driver in south Taiwan
English translation of raunchy Polish rap played by Taiwanese dancing cactus revealed
English translation of raunchy Polish rap played by Taiwanese dancing cactus revealed