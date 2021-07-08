Amid virus distractions, B&I Lions beat Sharks 54-7

British and Irish Lions' Duhan van der Merwe, right, reacts after scoring his second try as South African Sharks' Manie Libbok defends during a warm-u... British and Irish Lions' Duhan van der Merwe, right, reacts after scoring his second try as South African Sharks' Manie Libbok defends during a warm-up rugby match between South Africa's Sharks and British and Irish Lions at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

British and Irish Lions' Duhan van der Merwe, left, is challenged by South African Sharks' Jaden Hendrikse during a warm-up rugby match between South ... British and Irish Lions' Duhan van der Merwe, left, is challenged by South African Sharks' Jaden Hendrikse during a warm-up rugby match between South Africa's Sharks and British and Irish Lions at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

British and Irish Lions' Bundee Aki, top, runs over South African Sharks' Marius Louw during a warm-up rugby match between South Africa's Sharks and B... British and Irish Lions' Bundee Aki, top, runs over South African Sharks' Marius Louw during a warm-up rugby match between South Africa's Sharks and British and Irish Lions at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

British and Irish Lions' head coach Warren Gatland leaves the field before the start of a warm-up rugby match between South Africa's Sharks and Britis... British and Irish Lions' head coach Warren Gatland leaves the field before the start of a warm-up rugby match between South Africa's Sharks and British and Irish Lions, at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

British and Irish Lions' Duhan van der Merwe, left, avoids a tackle from South African Sharks' Thaakir Abrahams to score a try during a warm-up rugby ... British and Irish Lions' Duhan van der Merwe, left, avoids a tackle from South African Sharks' Thaakir Abrahams to score a try during a warm-up rugby match between South Africa's Sharks and British and Irish Lions at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The British and Irish Lions came through a major coronavirus-related distraction to beat the Sharks 54-7 in their second game on tour in South Africa on Wednesday, with hat-tricks from Duhan van der Merwe and Josh Adams.

The game was in doubt up to an hour before kickoff after a Lions player and a member of the backroom staff tested positive for the virus, leading to eight other players being put in isolation as close contacts.

The Lions, who had to make a raft of last-minute changes, responded with eight tries for a second straight victory on the tour. They also passed 50 points for the second time.

Owen Farrell was drafted in at flyhalf in place of Dan Biggar and he controlled the first half as the Lions opened a 26-0 lead at the break at Ellis Park.

Adams, playing out of position at fullback in a late change, crossed in the third minute and South African-born van der Merwe had his first try in the sixth minute.

Van der Merwe scored again and center Bundee Aki barged over from close range in a consummate performance from the touring team in the first 40.

Louis Rees-Zammit, another player not due to play, ran in a try in the second half as the Lions' wide players proved deadly. Van der Merwe completed his hat-trick with five minutes to go.

Adams collected his third at the end, taking his personal tally to eight tries in three games for the Lions after scoring in the pre-tour warmup against Japan and running in four against the Johannesburg-based Lions in the tour opener. The British and Irish Lions won that game 56-14.

The Sharks’ only try came through flanker James Venter.

