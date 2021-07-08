Alexa
Ex-Formula 1 driver Carlos Reutemann dies, aged 79

By Associated Press
2021/07/08 03:05
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentinian driver Carlos Reutemann, who won 12 Formula 1 races, died on Wednesday at the age of 79.

He made his debut in the sport in 1972 and raced until 1982 for Brabham, Ferrari, Lotus and Williams. He was on the podium 45 times and registered six pole positions.

Reutemann was the title runner-up in 1981, finishing one point behind Brazilian Nelson Piquet.

“Daddy went in peace and dignity after fighting like a champion, with a noble and strong heart that followed him to the end,” his daughter Cora Reutemann said.

The former driver, who also had a career in politics, was hospitalized last month with digestive problems. His health started to deteriorate in 2017 after he was diagnosed with liver cancer.

Reutemann was twice elected governor of his province of Santa Fe, and since 2003 he sat in the country's Senate.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-08 05:44 GMT+08:00

